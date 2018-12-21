Real Madrid transfer news: Emery wants Navas, Florentino Perez plans complete overhaul to raise over €500 million with sales of big superstars and more – December 21, 2018

Perez has huge plans

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu.

#3 Update on Hazard

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been on the radar of Real Madrid for a while now. The Galacticos have been circling the player for a while now but according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, it is unlikely that the Blues will sell him in January.

Chelsea are currently for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Hazard is the most important player in that jigsaw. As a result, Sheth believes that the Blues won’t jeopardise their top four chances by selling him in January.

"I can't see Chelsea selling Hazard in January with them fighting for a top-four place,” Dharmesh Sheth said.

"Would selling Hazard be the difference between Chelsea getting top four and not? He's been that important for him this season.”

Sheth then highlighted that despite all the love Hazard has shown for the Blancos, he has also stated that he is happy at the Stamford Bridge. So, only a rather flamboyant bid could make Chelsea think about it.

"If you look at all of the noises that Hazard makes, even though he's always made no secret of the fact his dream is to play in Real Madrid, he's always said he's happy at Chelsea.

"Unless Real Madrid were to come in with a ridiculous outlandish offer, I cannot see Chelsea releasing him.”

He then went on to reveal that the Blues are so desperate to keep him that they are willing to make him the highest paid player in the history of the club.

Advertisement

"Chelsea are offering him to make him the highest paid player in the club's history.

"Chelsea have put their offer on the table now and Sarri has said it's up to Hazard to sign it. Let's see what happens."

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement