Real Madrid transfer news: Isco has an offer to leave Real Madrid in January, Barcelona want Real Madrid target and more - December 31, 2018

#4 Rodrygo rejected Barcelona

Real Madrid have kept an eye on Brazilian talents, which is why they acquired Vinicius last summer and will sign Rodrygo nest summer. According to the agent of the latter, Rodrigo had an offer from Barcelona but he rejected it in favour of playing for Real Madrid.

Nick Arcuri, agent of the Santos star, stated that the Galacticos raced ahead of everyone to sign the young Brazilian because Rodrygo’s dream was always to play for Real Madrid.

“Madrid reached an agreement with Santos before any other team because Rodrygo always dreamed of playing for Madrid. Barcelona and other clubs also wanted him, but he listened to Real Madrid’s offer and he didn’t hesitate,” said Nick Arcuri.

Arcuri also added that the Brazilian has improved a lot since his debut with Santos but can still progress a lot due to his boundless potential. He also praised his ability to adapt to the surroundings and give his 100% every time he goes out on the field.

“He’s a very young player who has big room for improvement. Ever since he made his debut with Santos’ first team he has improved, especially as a person.

“He knows how to adapt to every new situation and those who know him know that he will always give his very best,” added Rodrygo’s agent.

Rodrygo will join Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu and when asked whether the pair can play together, Arcuri was optimistic due to the talent that the two possess.

“For sure I think they can play together. They can play for each other, both of them are young and have a special talent which can help Madrid for a very long time.”

