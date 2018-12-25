Real Madrid transfer news: Fekir to Madrid, Barcelona offer €150 million plus Coutinho for superstar Real Madrid target and more - December 25, 2018

Coutinho out of Barca?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumors of Christmas. This is the day when Santa Claus flies on his sleigh of reindeers and bestows everyone with gifts.

While we might not be Santa but we can still gift you with the latest stories surrounding the transfer carousel at the Santiago Bernabeu. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#3 Isco to Tottenham and Pochettino update

This might have sounded ridiculous a few years ago but right now, this is a deal that could happen if both parties pushed hard enough. Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari hasn’t given Isco the prominence that the Argentine’s predecessor Julen Lopetegui had.

As a result, there are whispers in the air about the Spaniard leaving the club and look elsewhere to resurge his career. While Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the former Malaga star, former Arsenal star Paul Merson is of the opinion that the Lilywhites should try to Isco.

His reasoning is that the player fits the philosophy of the Mauricio Pochettino-managed team. He then added that Spurs should try to sign him because of his supreme quality and break their trend of not attempting to sign players of such caliber.

“They talk about Isco leaving Real Madrid. I think he fits Tottenham,” he said

“I think Tottenham should be a team going for him. A top quality player, top standard. They never go in for that kind of player.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas thinks that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has mentally prepared himself to see manager Mauricio Pochettino leave the North Londoners since the Argentine is being linked with a number of clubs around Europe.

“I think he is prepared for it because he is mentioned with some many different clubs.”

