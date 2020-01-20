Real Madrid Transfer News: Flamengo star Reinier set to be announced by Los Blancos

Flamengo v Bahia - Brasileirao Series A 2019

Reinier Jesus Carvalho has agreed all terms with Real Madrid ahead of his signature and is set to pen a staggering six-year contract with the LaLiga giants, according to latest updates from reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Reinier has just signed his contract as new Real Madrid player. Totally confirmed. Here we go! ✍🏻🇧🇷 #RealMadrid #Reinier #Flamengo #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2020

On the eve of his 18th birthday, it was reported that the Flamengo starlet was all set to join Madrid for a €35 million fee. The club though, had to wait for a day for him to turn into a major.

Los Blancos, level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona, have endured a relatively quiet transfer window after they spent the summer shopping for high profile European stars.

Reinier, an attacking midfielder by trade, is poised to become their first winter signing. The conspicuous forward has six senior goals to his credit, all of them coming in the Brazilian top-flight. He's a player whose talent needs grooming, competition and blossoming in a fierce environment.

Further details of his contract also reveal that 80% of his hefty fee is going to the Brazilian side, and 10% to the player's family and representative each. He is set to join Real Madrid Castilla in the third-tier, coached by the legendary Raul.

Meanwhile, the senior team is scheduled to face-off against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey on January 22.