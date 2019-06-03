×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez meets Tottenham chairman over a possible move for star player 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
115   //    03 Jun 2019, 23:49 IST


What's the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy have reportedly held talks regarding a potential move for Denmark international Christian Eriksen.

In case you didn't know

Christian Eriksen is rumored to be a summer target for the Los Blancos with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly being a huge admirer of the Denmark international.

If Christian Eriksen moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, he will become the third major player to move out from Spurs to the Spanish capital after Luka Modric and Gareth Bale this decade.

The heart of the matter

Spanish daily Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy have held talks during the Champions League final at Madrid regarding a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen, whose contract runs out in 2020, has reportedly not signed a contract extension. The Dane is widely considered as the ideal successor to former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker and 33-year old Balon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

The signing of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, though, will be a difficult task with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is known to be a tough negotiator. Florentino Perez already knows how difficult a task it is to sign a Spurs player after his experiences with Bale and Modric.

AS has reported that Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €70 million with Tottenham Hotspur yet to agree on a fee for the playmaker.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur will start their pre-season against Italian giants Juventus in the International Champions Cup before playing Manchester United and Inter Milan. Spurs are also expected to play Real Madrid in the Audi Cup to be held on 30th July at Munich.


La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane Christian Eriksen Florentino Perez
