Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez set to break his own record in pursuit of three galacticos 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
408   //    27 Mar 2019, 11:20 IST
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
The Real Madrid hierarchy is desperate to revamp the squad

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, Florentino Perez is set to break his own record which he set during his spending spree in 2009.

The Real Madrid hierarchy is desperate to revamp the squad and deliver to the new manager, Zinedine Zidane, some much-needed reinforcements before the start of next season.

In case you didn't know...

Florentino Perez was re-elected as the president of Real Madrid in 2009 and Perez delivered his promises of signing world class players. Real Madrid spent over €250 million in the 2009-10 season, which included the transfer of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema, and Xabi Alonso.

It was both Perez's and Real Madrid's highest ever spending spree. Since his arrival and till date, Real Madrid has crossed the €1 billion mark after signing Brazilian defender, Eder Militao, for €50 million - who became Los Blancos' most expensive defender in their rich history.

During the second tenure of Perez, Madrid has profited by a whopping €682 million in player sales. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club last summer for a fee well over €100 million brought them more profit than any other star.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid has been linked with numerous superstars and Florentino Perez has knocked many doors in search of a world class player. It is an open secret that Perez has promised Zidane three world class signings and he is expected to deliver on that promise.

With Brazilians Rodrygo and Militao already set to join Los Blancos before next season, Real Madrid has been linked with a plethora of stars like Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Sadio Mane.

There is no doubt that the Real Madrid board will try their best to secure their targets which will reportedly break the transfer record. The signing of Hazard alone is set to cost over €100 million, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe can break the world transfer record fee, which was paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Florentino Perez can go on a spending spree as he did in 2009, but a similar spree will surely break the record set by him for the most amount spent in a single transfer window.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
