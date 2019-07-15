×
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez to speed up summer clear-out operation

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
239   //    15 Jul 2019, 08:03 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to fly out to Canada to speed up the summer clear-out operation.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid is having their pre-season training in Montreal ahead of their International Champions Cup fixtures in the USA. This season, the Los Blancos have signed five players for a combined fee of around €300 million.

Real Madrid has already sold Matteo Kovacic, Marcos Llorente, Raul de Tomas and Theo Hernandez for a combined fee of around €125 million in their first phase of player clear-out.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to fly out to Canada to speed up the process of summer clear-out with the players that are not in Zinedine Zidane's plan.

The report states that Florentino Perez is set to personally talk to players who are out of the French manager's plans to come to the best possible solution to both the parties. Los Blancos though are only willing to accept direct payments for their players rather than send them out on loan.

The big names that are likely to move out of the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the transfer window include James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vasquez, Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral.

Keylor Navas was also expected to move out after Zidane named Courtois as his first choice for next season but the Costa Rican has since expressed decision to fight for his place.

Sergio Reguilon and Martin Odegaard have already left the club on loan while Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo are closing in on a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu on a permanent basis.

What's next?

Florentino Perez is expected to be back in Spain only on the 28th of July after attending the Spanish giants' International Champions Cup fixtures against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane
