Real Madrid Transfer News : Former Club President Calderon admits Zidane would like to see Pogba join club

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
Rumors
169   //    31 May 2019, 05:04 IST

Paul Pogba is considering an exit from Old Trafford this summer
Paul Pogba is considering an exit from Old Trafford this summer

What's the story?

Real Madrid are looking to have a busy summer ahead and Paul Pogba is one of the big targets that Florentino Perez wants to bring in this summer. The former club president Ramon Calderon has confirmed interest of the club in the player.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has always been an admirer of his compatriot. He talked about his admiration for the player back in April, saying that Pogba has the quality and leadership to make a difference.

Los Blancos failed to win any titles this season after finishing third in LaLiga and crashed out of the Champions League in the hands of Ajax in the round of 16. As such, Zidane and current club President Perez are eager to rebuild the squad.

The heart of the matter

Calderon was asked whether Neymar and Paul Pogba are targets for Real Madrid this summer. He claimed that Neymar was unlikely to move to Real Madrid, but for Pogba, there is a chance.

"Pogba? Maybe. Some of the player that Zidane has said he would really like him to come. Now it would be a problem of money."
"Our president has decided to invest ridiculous money in our stadium because we (already) have a fantastic stadium."

Due to the club's spending on the stadium, it could limit the transfer funds available for spending.

What's next?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want to sell Pogba and holds the French world cup winner as a key part of his next season's plans as the Red Devils will be facing a huge makeover in their squad this summer.

However, they might find it hard to hold on to him as Manchester United are not playing in the Champions League next season. Time will tell whether Pogba will stay on for next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
