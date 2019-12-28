Real Madrid Transfer News: Former Los Blancos legend Hugo Sanchez urges club to sign Harry Kane, 'even for €200 million'

In an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca, former Mexico and Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez gave his two cents on Real Madrid's attack, who they should sign, and more. The former striker appeared 251 times for Real Madrid, scoring an astounding 189 goals and setting up a further 3 in the process over seven years at the club. All of this was a consequence of the Mexican crossing the Madrid divide and joining Los Blancos from arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, where he spent 4 prolific years.

Upon being asked what advice he would give club president Florentino Perez regarding who Real Madrid's next No.9 should be, Sanchez stated that the striker of his preference would be Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. He said,

I'm of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I've noticed Harry Kane for a long time.

Sanchez also stated that he would like Zinedine Zidane's side to sign him regardless of the price, knowing full well that the English captain wouldn't cost anything less than €150m. He strongly believes that he could be a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque signing for the 13-time European champions. The Mexican did, however, acknowledge the fact that it could indeed prove to be expensive even for Real, saying,

I'd sign him, even for 200 million euros. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look what he gave the club. But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodelling of the stadium will take money out of the budget.

The 61-year-old also heaped praise on Jose Mourinho's star striker and went on to say,

I don't think he's [Luka Jovic] a bad player for the future, but Real Madrid need the best strikers for today. I think Kane is that. Kane is a natural replacement for Ronaldo.

Harry Kane has been at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's progress over the last three to four years and is one of the finest centre-forwards on the planet. The English skipper has already racked up 16 goals and set up a further 3 over 23 appearances this season for Spurs.

A potential move could very well cost a world-record fee considering Kane's recent contract renewal. Over that, having to deal with one of the toughest negotiators in the world in Daniel Levy could be another major stumbling block.

Only time will tell how much longer Kane's stay in the Premier League will last, but as of now, the forward is firmly placed to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, especially considering the recent appointment of Mourinho at the helm.