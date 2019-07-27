×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
121   //    27 Jul 2019, 08:53 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - 2019 International Champions Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, according to reports from the Telegraph. Should the deal go through, Bale would become the second-highest paid player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

The Wales international joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee from Tottenham Hotspur. The winger quickly adapted to conditions but the arrival of Zinedine Zidane dented his chances in the playing XI.

The forward's inconsistency and problems with injuries saw him being restricted to the bench more often than not. At the start of the transfer window, Zidane told the Welshman that he wasn't a part of his plans, thereby also sparking rumors of the forward finally moving out of the Santiago Bernabeu by the end of the transfer window.

The situation took a turn for the worst after Zidane in his press conference revealed that the 30-year-old would not be appearing for the friendly against Bayern Munich, as he was closer to moving out of the club. This prompted Bale's agent to brand Zidane as disrespectful as well.

The heart of the matter

According to various sources, Bale is finally close to ending his stay at Madrid. The Wales international will reportedly move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning on a contract worth £1 million-a-week.

The deal would also make him the highest-paid British football player in their history.

Meanwhile, the recent injury to Marco Asensio has once again evoked various rumors regarding Zidane's wish to keep the winger, but given his recent comments and the presence of Bale's agent, we could expect him to switch parties.

What's next?

Zidane sparingly used Bale in the friendly against Atletico Madrid, but we can soon expect him to hit the exit doors. Madrid's next assignment meanwhile, is a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the Audi Cup, on 30 July.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Jiangsu Suning Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Chinese club Beijing Guoan looking to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to leaving Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zidane denies 'disrespecting' Gareth Bale amid transfer saga
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: PSG discussing Bale-Neymar swap deal with Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Former club president Calderon wants a loan move for Gareth Bale 
RELATED STORY
5 possible destinations as Gareth Bale heads for Real Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane confirms Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid, says it's nothing personal
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale conundrum
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us