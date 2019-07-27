Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 121 // 27 Jul 2019, 08:53 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, according to reports from the Telegraph. Should the deal go through, Bale would become the second-highest paid player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

The Wales international joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee from Tottenham Hotspur. The winger quickly adapted to conditions but the arrival of Zinedine Zidane dented his chances in the playing XI.

The forward's inconsistency and problems with injuries saw him being restricted to the bench more often than not. At the start of the transfer window, Zidane told the Welshman that he wasn't a part of his plans, thereby also sparking rumors of the forward finally moving out of the Santiago Bernabeu by the end of the transfer window.

The situation took a turn for the worst after Zidane in his press conference revealed that the 30-year-old would not be appearing for the friendly against Bayern Munich, as he was closer to moving out of the club. This prompted Bale's agent to brand Zidane as disrespectful as well.

The heart of the matter

According to various sources, Bale is finally close to ending his stay at Madrid. The Wales international will reportedly move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning on a contract worth £1 million-a-week.

The deal would also make him the highest-paid British football player in their history.

Meanwhile, the recent injury to Marco Asensio has once again evoked various rumors regarding Zidane's wish to keep the winger, but given his recent comments and the presence of Bale's agent, we could expect him to switch parties.

What's next?

Zidane sparingly used Bale in the friendly against Atletico Madrid, but we can soon expect him to hit the exit doors. Madrid's next assignment meanwhile, is a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the Audi Cup, on 30 July.