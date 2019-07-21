×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to leaving Real Madrid

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
485   //    21 Jul 2019, 08:25 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid after missing their first International Champions Cup fixture against Bayern Munich today.

In case you didn't know

Zinedine Zidane had already told the Welsh superstar that he was not on his plans for the new Real Madrid side and was looking to sell the winger. The winger's agent, on the other hand, had responded that the former Tottenham man was eager to stay in the league and fight for his place.

Gareth Bale joined the Los Blancos in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85 million. The Welsh winger, after an explosive start to life in Santiago Bernabeu, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years and has seen Zidane opting for Isco in place of the Welshman.

The 30-year-old also failed to rise to the challenge and fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese international left Los Blancos for Juventus.

In his six seasons at the Bernabeau, Bale has made 231 appearances and scored 102 goals for the Los Blancos. The Welshman has also been an integral part of the UEFA Champions League success attained by the Spanish giants during this decade.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Welsh winger Gareth Bale is set to move out of the Santiago Bernabeu after months of speculations surrounding his future.

Speculations were rife after the Welsh winger was left out of Real Madrid's squad against Bayern Munich today in the International Champions Cup.

Bale today did not play because he is very close to leave. We hope he leaves soon, if tomorrow it’d be better! We are working on his transfer to a new team”.
At the moment, the club that has apparently made a bid for the Welsh superstar is unknown. 

What's next

Gareth Bale had been linked with a return of Tottenham Hotspur as well as move to Manchester United earlier in the summer.

The Red Devils though later confirmed that they were out of the running for the 30-year old.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News
