Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale's proposed move to China breaks down

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
28   //    28 Jul 2019, 19:05 IST

Bale's proposed move to China has broken down
Bale's proposed move to China has broken down

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Gareth Bale's proposed move to China is off and the Welshman is expected to stay put at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are understood to have pulled the plug on the deal and the four-time Champions League winner looks set to remain with the club for the time being.

In case you didn't know...

The 30-year-old was expected to seal a move to Jiangsu Suning in a staggering deal worth £1m-a-week after falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane but the Los Blancos are understood to have put the brakes on the deal for the time being.

The legendary Frenchman insisted that Bale had refused to play for the club in their pre-season friendly again Bayern Munich and since then, the Welshman is believed to have been in negotiations with Jiangsu Suning.

Zidane's claims were denied by the Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who went on to accuse him of disrespecting a player who had served the club so well in the past.

The heart of the matter

Gareth Bale's move to Jiangsu Suning has been called off by Real Madrid and although the reasons are unknown at this point, it remains likely that the Welshman will remain at the Bernebeu for the forthcoming season.

With the Chinese club offering him a contract worth a mouth-watering £1m-a-week, Bale had his heart set on a move away from the Spanish capital but the move has officially broken down, as reported by the reliable David Ornstein.

What's next?

With Gareth Bale set to extend his stay with the record European Champions, it remains to be seen if the player and Zinedine Zidane put aside their differences in order to work together once again.

Marco Asensio's unfortunate Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury has ruled him out for the forthcoming season and it is believed that the Spaniard's injury played a part in Real Madrid's change of stance regarding Bale.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Jiangsu Suning Gareth Bale
