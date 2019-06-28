Real Madrid Transfer News: 'I don't want them to sell me', says Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder, Dani Ceballos, has claimed that he doesn't want to be sold. He also believes that the upcoming year will be his best season.

In case you didn't know...

The talented Spanish midfielder was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2017. However, Ceballos hardly got the chance to showcase his talent during Zinedine Zidane's first tenure at Real Madrid. He struggled for minutes on the pitch and failed to earn the trust of the French coach.

After Zidane's resignation last summer, Ceballos publicly spoke about his bitter relationship with the coach. Ceballos stated that if Zidane had stayed at the club, he would have been looking for a move away from the Spanish Capital. But unfortunate circumstances led to Zidane's return and evidently, Ceballos has fallen down the pecking order in the squad.

If reports are to be believed, Zidane had notified that Ceballos is not a part of his plans for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old did not take the message well and lashed out at the French coach.

Despite his problems with the Spanish giants, Ceballos is enjoying a terrific Euro U21 tournament with Spain. Spain defeated France and will play against Germany in the final.

The heart of the matter

Ceballos insists that he doesn't want to be sold and believes the next campaign will be his best season so far.

Speaking in an interview, Ceballos said:

"I don't want them to sell me. I want to enjoy myself and feel important, wherever that may be. I have a bit of experience and I believe that next year will be my best year [yet]."

"I play to have fun. I really wanted to show what I'm good at. This year hasn't been my best season. I wanted to get things off my chest."

The talented midfielder also spoke about their latest win over France in the Euro U21 Championship.

"I think it was fundamental that we controlled the game. It was difficult for us, but the team was confident and we ended up being very comfortable. The important thing is that we're in the final."

What's next?

It is likely that Ceballos will be sold in the summer.