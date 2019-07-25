×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Jesus Vallejo set for a sensational move to Wolves

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
101   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:14 IST

Jesus Vallejo won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season.
Jesus Vallejo won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season.

What's the story?

Jesus Vallejo is close to sealing a sensational loan move to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Spaniard was expected to leave the Los Blancos after failing to get into the first team.

In case you didn't know...

Vallejo made his professional debut in 2014 with Real Zaragoza before making his move to Real Madrid in 2015. The defender spent his first season on loan with Real Zaragoza before spending a season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Spaniard was only officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player in 2017. The 22-year-old though failed to break into the starting lineup and made just 19 appearances, scoring once in his 2-year stint with the Los Blancos.

The central defender has already featured 22 times for the Spanish U21 side and captained the side to an unprecedented fourth U21 European Championship earlier in the summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid to sign the 22-year-old Vallejo on loan. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order after the arrival of Eder Militao from FC Porto.

The arrival of the Spaniard will add much needed continental experience to the Wolves, who are set to have their first European campaign in nearly four decades.

The nature of the deal is unknown with no reports yet talking about an option to sign the Spaniard permanently after the expiry of the loan deal.

What's next?

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, are set to start their Europa league campaign on the 25th of July at the Molineux against North Irish football club, Crusaders FC in the second qualifying round of the competition.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Jesús Vallejo Lázaro Zinedine Zidane EPL Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
EPL Transfer News: Wolves make Leander Dendoncker's deal permanent
RELATED STORY
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers players to have in your FPL side: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout
RELATED STORY
Wolves - More than just an ordinary promoted Club
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to sign star forward Patrick Cutrone 
RELATED STORY
Can Leicester City and Wolves break into the Premier League top 6?
RELATED STORY
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Wolves - The 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after debuting last year 
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Wolves and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 4 Men who flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us