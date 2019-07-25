Real Madrid Transfer News: Jesus Vallejo set for a sensational move to Wolves

Jesus Vallejo won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season.

What's the story?

Jesus Vallejo is close to sealing a sensational loan move to Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Spaniard was expected to leave the Los Blancos after failing to get into the first team.

In case you didn't know...

Vallejo made his professional debut in 2014 with Real Zaragoza before making his move to Real Madrid in 2015. The defender spent his first season on loan with Real Zaragoza before spending a season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Spaniard was only officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player in 2017. The 22-year-old though failed to break into the starting lineup and made just 19 appearances, scoring once in his 2-year stint with the Los Blancos.

The central defender has already featured 22 times for the Spanish U21 side and captained the side to an unprecedented fourth U21 European Championship earlier in the summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid to sign the 22-year-old Vallejo on loan. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order after the arrival of Eder Militao from FC Porto.

The arrival of the Spaniard will add much needed continental experience to the Wolves, who are set to have their first European campaign in nearly four decades.

The nature of the deal is unknown with no reports yet talking about an option to sign the Spaniard permanently after the expiry of the loan deal.

What's next?

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo, are set to start their Europa league campaign on the 25th of July at the Molineux against North Irish football club, Crusaders FC in the second qualifying round of the competition.