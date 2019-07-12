Mariano Diaz has rejected more than 10 clubs, Rafael Nadal gives his opinion on Paul Pogba pursuit and more Real Madrid transfer news: July 12, 2019

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! The Galacticos have already made a statement in the transfer window with the acquisitions of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy.

Rodrgyo, Eder Militao, and youngster Takefusa Kubo have also been signed by Los Blancos but there is a feeling that they might not be done yet.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

James to Napoli update

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has spoken on the possibility of signing James Rodriguez for Napoli. The Colombian has returned to Madrid following the conclusion of his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. However, he is unlikely to stay at the Bernabeu and has been linked with a move to Napoli.

And according to Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, James Rodriguez is the most media-friendly player after Messi and Ronaldo but he wouldn't give in to the demands of Real Madrid for the former Monaco star as he believes that they are "exaggerated"

He also added that James wants to be in Naples.

"He is the player who, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, is the most media-friendly. Carlo Ancelotti really likes him, and we are waiting for a more reasonable request," he said.

"The stumbling block is represented by Real Madrid, who have in our view exaggerated expectations. But James wants to join Napoli."

Advertisement

Mariano Diaz determined to stay

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz is so determined to stay with the Galacticos that he has already rejected more than 10 clubs that have asked for his signature. According to AS, the most recent two offers were from Italy.

Spurs and Milan are two clubs whose names have been regularly linked to the player.

1 / 3 NEXT