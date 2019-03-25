Real Madrid transfer news: Juventus stands between Paul Pogba's dream move to Los Blancos

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is seriously planning his exit from Premier League with his agent, Mino Raiola.

Although Real Madrid are keen to secure his services, Juventus will give fierce competition to get the France midfielder.

In case you didn't know..

Paul Pogba has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League despite enduring a chaotic first six months of the season under ex-coach Jose Mourinho.

But the 26-year-old midfielder has really come to life under the tutelage of Ole Gunner Solskjaer with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United this season and proven himself to be an asset.

Overall, the French midfielder boasts 63 goals in more than 300 appearances at club level and 10 goals for his country in his career. Pogba played a crucial role as France lifted the World Cup last summer.

The Frenchman flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid and under the guidance of French legend, Zinedine Zidane.

"Real Madrid are a dream club for all," the midfielder said at a press conference few days back.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, just two points below Arsenal. They have reached the Quarter Finals of the Champions League after a miraculous comeback against PSG.

The heart of the matter

As Pogba himself admitted, Real Madrid will be a dream destination for the midfielder but Juventus stands in the way. Pogba is under contract with United till 2021 and refused to renew his contract.

According to the report, Pogba and his agent are already planning an exit and the Juventus hierarchy are already planning the fee and numbers needed to bring him back to the club.

Real Madrid under Zidane remains his first priority but Juventus will give tough competition to the Spanish giants.

Rumor rating: 5/10

AS is a reliable source but it remains to be seen whether United lets him go so easily.

What's next?

Paul Pogba will feature for France against Iceland in the international break before returning to action for Manchester United.

