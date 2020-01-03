Real Madrid Transfer News: Lille trio under consideration by Los Blancos

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Lille trio Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen, and Gabriel, Marca reports. The Spanish giants are famous for spotting talents around the globe and have their firm attention on Ligue 1 at the moment.

With reports emerging that both Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz could be on their way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are looking to rejuvenate their squad with fresh young talents. And it now appears that they have zeroed in on the Lille trio at the moment.

Real could benefit from the arrival of the trio

Lille have made a name for themselves from churning out brilliant young players and the trio of Soumare, Osimhen and Gabriel are the latest offerings of the French club. Soumare joined the Ligue 1 side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has made 23 appearances already this season. The 20-year-old could be a natural successor for Casemiro at the Bernabeu.

Osimhen, on the other hand, joined Lille last year from Charleroi and has already scored 12 goals so far this season. The 22-year-old is also being monitored by Barcelona and Liverpool, so Real might have to act fast.

Gabriel’s life at Lille didn’t have the rosiest of starts as he struggled to adjust to life in Europe. After loans spell with Dinamo Zagreb and Troyes, the Brazilian has finally begun to show his qualities this season. Juventus are also keeping a close eye on him, so the Spanish giants could have a battle on their hands for his signature.

Real Madrid have to lessen their quota foreign players in order to accommodate any future players coming from outside the continent. The Spanish giants are currently attempting to get dual citizenship for Vinicius Jr., in order to open up a space for players from outside Europe. The Brazilian has struggled to seal his place in the first team under Zidane but is expected to stay on and fight for his place.

