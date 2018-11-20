Real Madrid Transfer news: Lionel Messi is the reason Real Madrid can successfully sign Neymar, renovation plans for the team and more – November 20, 2018

Messi to pave the way for Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! We are into the final 10 days of November and there are just around 40 days remaining for the winter transfer window to open.

The Galacticos don’t usually do business in January but given that they have had their struggles this season, they might just make some waves in the upcoming transfer market.

And our job is to present to you the indication of what others assume the waves could be like. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#3 Martin Tyler opens up about Eden Hazard

'He has also impressed me with the way he doesn't take himself too seriously - a twinkle in the eye to go with those twinkling feet' – Martin Taylor talks about Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid for a while now. Things escalated further when the player himself spoke of his desire to play for the Galacticos somewhere down the line.

For Chelsea fans, the thought they dread the most is having to witness the former Lille starlet leave the club someday. This is also something that seems to be concerning Premier League commentator Martin Tyler.

At first, Tyler praised the Belgium captain for his dazzling abilities on the ball and also his easy-going personality off the field. He also noted that Hazard is improving as seasons go by

“Eden Hazard seems to get even better with each passing season,” Tyler said.

“He has also impressed me with the way he doesn't take himself too seriously - a twinkle in the eye to go with those twinkling feet.”

Tyler then hoped for something that every Chelsea fan under the sun also prays for. He stated that he wishes for the Belgian to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, as losing him abroad would be a huge loss for the game in England.

“I really hope he pledges his long-term future to Chelsea and the Premier League. He would be a loss if he left.”

1 / 3 NEXT