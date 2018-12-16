Real Madrid transfer news: Llorente still could want out, €250 million star rejects Real Madrid to play with Messi at Barcelona and more - December 16, 2018

This is a very bad news for Florentino Perez

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours! The 13-time Champions League winner have a lot of catching up to do in the league but are slowly getting there.

The Galacticos have lost just one game in their last six and have won the rest to earn 15 points. With this, they are just two points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand as they play Levante later tonight.

However, there is a feeling that the Blancos lack something in their team – a pacy superstar that can change the game on his own – and this is why they might use the January transfer window to get someone.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the stories of the day!

#3 Rodrygo confirms he won’t join in January

Brazilian starlet Rodrygo has confirmed that he won’t be joining the Galacticos before the summer transfer window. The youngster has been signed by the Blancos but the move will only take place in the summer of 2019.

There were whispers of him joining earlier than the ordained time but with his revelation now, those reports are going to die a quick death.

"It's agreed that I'm going in July. That agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid," he stated.

He then added that he is only focused on doing well with Santos right now and that he will only think about the Merengues once he finds himself at the Santiago Bernabeu

"I'm focused on Santos," he admitted. “When I get there, I will think about it.

Advertisement

"For the moment I just want to stand out with Santos."

The Galacticos have signed Rodrygo for €45 million and would hope that he eventually goes on to become the star that many hope he will be.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement