Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos chiefs advise Pogba to not go against Manchester United

What is the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, the Real Madrid board do not want Paul Pogba to defy Manchester United. Los Blancos chiefs want to proceed their negotiations with the Red Devils with utmost caution in order to avoid any friction between the two clubs.

In case you didn't know...

It is an open secret that Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Pogba has received criticism from fans and critics due to his inconsistent displays with the Red Devils.

United failed to secure a place in the Champions League for the upcoming season after they finished sixth in the Premier League. The Red Devils also ended the season without winning any major silverware.

The French midfielder voiced his desire for a new challenge a few weeks back. Speaking in an interview, Pogba mentioned that he could be up for a challenge somewhere else.

With 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, the 26-year-old was United's highest goal scorer and assists provider in the recently concluded campaign.

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear that Zinedine Zidane has urged Los Blancos board to make Pogba a priority in the summer after successfully signing players like Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic. Real Madrid hope to complete their deal smoothly without any obstacles in their negotiations.

According to the report, the La Liga side has asked Pogba not to create any unnecessary friction which may hamper the relations between the two clubs. Instead, the French midfielder should go on and travel with the squad to Australia for their pre-season games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Pogba extremely useful for the upcoming season. Despite the player himself expressing his desire openly, United are not willing to sell their star midfielder without a fight.

What's next?

Manchester United will start their pre-season when they take on Perth Glory in the coming weekend.