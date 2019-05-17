×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos complete £52.4m move for Luka Jovic 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
384   //    17 May 2019, 12:13 IST

Luka Jovic has confirmed his move to Real Madrid
Luka Jovic has confirmed his move to Real Madrid

What is the story?

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Serbian superstar Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, it has been claimed.

In case you didn't know

This season, Jovic has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit. His brilliant form for Frankfurt attracted the interest of several European heavyweights.

Jovic has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances in the Bundesliga this season and is third in the division's highest goalscorers list behind Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer.

Jovic, who can play as a secondary striker as well as a central forward, has enough pace to terrorize any defence.

The heart of the matter...

According to reports, Real Madrid have completed a £52.4 million (€60 million) move for Jovic. The transfer will earn him £43.7 million (€50m) in total or £8.7 million a year.

It is believed that the Serbian striker has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants. The signing is expected to help Real Madrid become a competitive outfit again, with Los Blancos having endured one of their worst seasons in recent years.

Jovic could be an ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, who has netted 21 goals in 35 La Liga appearances this term. Real Madrid will be looking to add more new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window. But early signings such as this will help Real Madrid as they will get time to settle down, while manager Zinedine Zidane will be looking to test the new signings in pre-season matches.

What is next?

Real Madrid will host Real Betis in their last La Liga match on Sunday. On the other hand, Frankfurt will face Bayern Munich in their last Bundesliga game of the season on Saturday.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eintracht Frankfurt Luka Jović Real Madrid Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
