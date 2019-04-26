×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confident of landing Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Rumors
19   //    26 Apr 2019, 14:55 IST

Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba: Madrid bound?
Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba: Madrid bound?

What's the story?

Real Madrid are said to be confident of landing Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder's Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba as they look to overhaul their squad with a summer spending spree Sky Sports reports.

In case you didn't know...

The Spanish giants are expected to spend big this summer, having missed out on the Champions League and La Liga titles this season and the Premier League stars are their top two transfer targets to add an extra impetus to their failing attack.

Theirs is a season which has cost two managers their jobs and has seen the side struggle to compete after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer. They need fresh blood to link their midfield to the forwards and have their sights set on the Premier League duo.

The heart of the matter

Hazard's Chelsea have struggled this season, but the Belgian's performances have been a highlight of their campaign with 16 goals and 13 assists, putting the club on the verge of qualification for next season's Champions League.

Pogba for his part has received heavy criticism for his performances during Manchester United's recent run of poor form, after enjoying a prolific run between January and March in which he scored 11 goals and made 7 assists. However, he has put in some wretched performances ever since, amid speculation he is angling for a move away from United.

Although he was included in the PFA Players team of the, as voted for by his peers, many pundits declared he was undeserving of that recognition.

However, the World Cup winner is still a top talent and Madrid would have to spend in excess of £200 million if they want to add both Pogba and Hazard to their ranks next year.

The appointment of a former boss, Zinedine Zidane as Madrid boss yet again, would be a big plus for Pogba, who is a known admirer of his French compatriot.

What's next?

Hazard and Pogba will line up against each other this weekend as Chelsea take on United on Sunday, April 28 at 4.30pm BST.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid transfer roundup: Paul Pogba to Real Madrid ‘virtually done’, Zidane hints at signing £80 million superstar and more - April 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos does Manchester United a favour, WWE Superstar claims Real Madrid will sign Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba and more – Real Madrid transfer news: April 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Paul Pogba should join Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
How will Real Madrid line up for next season? Probable Real Madrid eleven featuring Pogba and Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos will have to pay at least €150 million to sign major target 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid sign Brazilian superstar for €50 million, update on Eden Hazard, and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Huge salary of Manchester United superstar is a major transfer obstacle for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer rumours: 7 stars who are likely to join Los Blancos after the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing €180 million-rated Premier League duo amidst Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us