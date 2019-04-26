Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confident of landing Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba

Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba: Madrid bound?

What's the story?

Real Madrid are said to be confident of landing Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder's Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba as they look to overhaul their squad with a summer spending spree Sky Sports reports.

In case you didn't know...

The Spanish giants are expected to spend big this summer, having missed out on the Champions League and La Liga titles this season and the Premier League stars are their top two transfer targets to add an extra impetus to their failing attack.

Theirs is a season which has cost two managers their jobs and has seen the side struggle to compete after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer. They need fresh blood to link their midfield to the forwards and have their sights set on the Premier League duo.

The heart of the matter

Hazard's Chelsea have struggled this season, but the Belgian's performances have been a highlight of their campaign with 16 goals and 13 assists, putting the club on the verge of qualification for next season's Champions League.

Pogba for his part has received heavy criticism for his performances during Manchester United's recent run of poor form, after enjoying a prolific run between January and March in which he scored 11 goals and made 7 assists. However, he has put in some wretched performances ever since, amid speculation he is angling for a move away from United.

Although he was included in the PFA Players team of the, as voted for by his peers, many pundits declared he was undeserving of that recognition.

However, the World Cup winner is still a top talent and Madrid would have to spend in excess of £200 million if they want to add both Pogba and Hazard to their ranks next year.

The appointment of a former boss, Zinedine Zidane as Madrid boss yet again, would be a big plus for Pogba, who is a known admirer of his French compatriot.

What's next?

Hazard and Pogba will line up against each other this weekend as Chelsea take on United on Sunday, April 28 at 4.30pm BST.