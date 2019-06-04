Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confirm signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Atharva Papnoi // 04 Jun 2019, 18:45 IST

Luka Jovic is a Galactico!

What's the story?

Real Madrid have today confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Serbian striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

In case you didn't know...

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, Real Madrid have struggled to find any perennial source of goals besides Karim Benzema. The Frenchman finished as the highest goalscorer for Los Blancos this season, scoring 21 goals in La Liga, the joint second-highest in the league scoring charts.

Zinedine Zidane was expected to bring in a prolific goalscorer this transfer window, and he has done just that with the signing of Jovic.

Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt last season, finishing behind Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot with 17 goals in the league.

Many top clubs were interested in the Serbian because of his exploits in the 2018-19 season. He was clinical in front of goal and almost carried Frankfurt to the final of the Europa League, with his 10 goals in the continental competition.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have moved very swiftly to secure the services of the Serbian sharpshooter on a five-year-contract.

The Red Star Belgrade academy graduate will provide Los Blancos with the much-needed cutting edge in front of goal.

It remains to be seen whether he will play second fiddle to Benzema or be thrusted into the starting XI from the very start.

Given his young age and thus his possible high re-sale value, Jovic is surely a smart signing, with the prime years of his career in front of him.

What's next?

Real Madrid are moving quite quickly in the transfer market to secure their summer acquisitions. Eden Hazard is expected to follow suit and become the next Galactico signing.