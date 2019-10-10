Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos could go in for Tottenham star Eriksen in January

What’s the story?

Real Madrid C.F could reignite their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen in the coming winter transfer window. Spurs tried renewing Eriksen's contract but he has made it pretty clear that he intends to leave the club in July when his contract comes to an end.

In case you didn’t know…

Los Blancos had the opportunity to sign the Dane in the summer but seemed to trust their existing set of players. But with recurring injuries to the likes of James Rodriguez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Isco Alarcon, Zinedine Zidane could be looking to increase his squad's depth.

The heart of the matter...

Zidane was reportedly interested in Pogba in the pre-season.

If reports coming out of Spain are to be believed, Real Madrid could pursue Christian Eriksen once again in the winter transfer window. The 27-year-old has rejected a new contract and aims to leave the club by July when his contract comes to an end.

The CEO of Spurs, Daniel Levy is already looking for suitable options to offload the Danish international in a last bid to coup some money over his transfer and the Spanish giants look interested.

Zidane wanted to bring in Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu but negotiations failed as Manchester United were not willing to let the Frenchman leave. Eriksen and Donny van de Beek looked like other alternatives but Zidane laid his trust on James. But Los Blancos are in the market once again as they want to add some firepower to their attacking fleet and knowing that Eriksen would come at a cheaper price, they are keen on negotiating with the Londoners.

What's next?

Real Madrid face Mallorca and Barcelona after the international break and with Isco and James back from their injuries, it would be interesting to see if Zidane gives his approval for signing the Dane in the winter.

