Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos defender given the freedom to decide his future amid incoming signing

Zidane does not count on Marcelo in his plans for the next season.

What's the story?

Real Madrid's veteran left-back Marcelo Vieira has been given the freedom to decide his future at the Bernabeu, if reports are to be believed. Los Blancos are happy to allow the Brazilian to choose his next destination, if at all he opts to hit the exit doors.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are set to seal the deal for Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy for a reported £50 million. With the arrival of the 24-year-old full-back, Marcelo, even under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, would be used a backup for the Frenchman.

It is left to the Brazilian to decide whether he'd wish to stay and fight for whatever game time that comes his way, or pick a more distinguished role elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has been linked with Italian giants Juventus in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for the Bianconeri last summer, maintains a good relationship with the veteran full-back.

The heart of the matter

While having a dreadful season with the Los Blancos, Marcelo was replaced by Sergio Reguilon during the helm of the former boss, Santiago Solari.

With the return of Zinedine Zidane in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, Marcelo returned to the starting XI, though, he failed to impress again. Now that the 13-time European champions are on the verge of signing Ferland Mendy, the four-time Champions League winner is most likely to play a secondary role next season.

On the other hand, Sergio Reguilon, who has expressed his desires to stay in Madrid, awaits Marcelo's decision.

Not to forget, Los Blancos loanees, Theo Hernandez and Achraf Hakimi, are other full-backs who'd be in contention when their loan deals expire.

What's next?

Out of respect to a legendary career he has had at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are happy to let the Brazilian decide his future.

It remains to be seen whether he'd wish to stay or follow the path of his best friend, Cristiano Ronaldo.