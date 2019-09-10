Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos have the door open for 'great' Paul Pogba, says Sergio Ramos

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has expressed hope at the possibility of a future link-up with Paul Pogba, stating that the club will always have the door open for a player as 'great' as the Manchester United midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba was heavily linked with Real Madrid over the summer as he was believed to be a top target on manager Zinedine Zidane's transfer list.

The France international, however, remained at Old Trafford as the Premier League club refused to budge on their £150 million valuation of him. Meanwhile, Los Blancos went on an expensive transfer spree which saw them bring the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to the club.

Real Madrid are expected to renew their interest in Pogba in future transfer windows as the midfielder himself had declared that it was time for him to look for a new challenge.

The heart of the matter

Despite Real Madrid's failure to bring Pogba to the Bernabeu, Ramos is confident that the club will still be willing to bring a player of the Frenchman's caliber in the future.

Speaking to Express Sport, he said, "I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him."

"For me, Pogba is one of the great players. He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United."

"I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique."

What's next?

Pogba is not involved with his national team due to an injury he picked up against Southampton.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the midfielder returns to full fitness before the Red Devils face Leicester City on Saturday, at Old Trafford.