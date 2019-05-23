×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos legend asks for Vinicius Junior on loan

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
179   //    23 May 2019, 16:21 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the story?

Ronaldo Nazario, the president and one of the major shareholders of Real Valladolid, has once again requested his former club Real Madrid to allow Vinicius Junior to join his side on loan next season as he thinks that it would help the Brazilian teenager to develop further.

In case you didn’t know..

This is not the first time Ronaldo has tried to lure the youngster to Valladolid. The Brazilian legend requested Real Madrid to loan the teenager to Valladolid last summer and in January as well, but failed in his quest on both the occasions.

Vinicius has been a revelation for Los Blancos this season and they rate him as one for the future and therefore, would assess each step in his progress.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo is a huge admirer of his fellow countryman Vinicius and wants to sign the youngster on loan for his side Real Valladolid for the upcoming season.

The former Real Madrid striker would be hoping that his warm relationship with the 18-year-old will also play a decisive factor in getting the move to happen. Ronaldo was present at his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabéu last summer and has been acting as a guardian figure for the youngster since his arrival to Madrid from Flamengo.

Ronaldo was quoted as saying,

"Hopefully, we can have him at Valladolid. I can't pay his wages.
"If Madrid loaned him out, we would embrace him very well. He is very talented, like Rodrygo. Madrid have reinforced with lots of young players.”

With the potential signing of Eden Hazard, it looks like Vinicius' chances to feature for the first team regularly may take a hit and if he can gather experience and regular minutes elsewhere it would not hurt neither Real Madrid nor Vinicius.

What's next?

The loan move could be a blessing in disguise for all the parties involved. Real Valladolid may get an astonishing player to help them in the upcoming season, whereas, Real Madrid would be happy to see their player feature regularly and gain invaluable experience. It would be interesting to see if Los Blancos actually go ahead with the deal or if they intend to have Vinicius in the team next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Real Valladolid Football Ronaldo Nazario Vinicius Júnior Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
