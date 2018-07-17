Real Madrid transfer news: Defender set to be sold, update on Bale's future, and more - 17th July 2018

Amit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.04K // 17 Jul 2018, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid are yet to really go full throttle in the transfer window. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, fans expect them to be pretty active in the coming weeks. We take a look at some of the players they’ve been linked to and those who could leave...

Real Madrid losing the race for Brazilian custodian

Keylor Navas had a pretty good season but the club have been linked with a ‘keeper nevertheless. Alisson Becker was one of Madrid’s top transfer targets but it seems Liverpool have moved ahead of the queue having placed a bid of €70m.

Reports from Sky Sports state otherwise, but if you’re a Real Madrid fan and are reading all this, you’ve got to be fuming. The club have a new manager in Julen Lopetegui but the transfer business has been relatively slow. So far, Alvaro Odriozola is their only big-name signing.

Alisson had another consistent season with AS Roma and was pretty good in the World Cup even though Brazil crashed out against Belgium. With De Gea unlikely to move, Madrid will have to move quickly for the Brazilian.

Theo Hernandez could be on his way out

Hernandez signed for Madrid last year but could already be on his way out of the club. Marca have reported that the 20-year old will be allowed to leave to get more game time as Madrid intend to insert a buy-back clause while selling the Frenchman.

The younger sibling of recent World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez, Theo had an impressive spell at Atletico Madrid before making the controversial switch to the Bernabeu.

The presence of Marcelo hasn’t helped as the Brazilian was ever so consistent on the left. He is likely to remain in the Spanish top flight though as Madrid intend to keep a keen eye on how he develops in the coming years.

Bale’s future becoming clearer

Gareth Bale is never far away from being linked with an exit. Every time he had an off game, the Spanish press pounced reports of him being ‘unhappy’ or the club giving up on him were never far away.

Bale, though, has always replied with performances on the pitch and the Champions League final was perhaps the biggest example when he scored a scorcher against Liverpool to silence his critics.

With Ronaldo now gone, Bale is expected to stay and maybe take the mantle from the Portuguese. Reports indicate that Bale has had positive talks with new managed Lopetegui and the Welshman could be an integral part under the Spanish coach.

Manchester United were one of the clubs linked with the Welshman but it seems Jose Mourinho will have to look elsewhere to sign a right-winger.