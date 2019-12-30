Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos might have to pay to bring back Martin Odegaard next summer

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid are preparing to recall Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard back from his loan spell at Real Sociedad at the end of this season, but a return might not be as straightforward as it appears.

The Norwegian has been sensational for the Royals this season, scoring four times and providing five assists in 16 La Liga appearances, which has excited the Real Madrid fans and ignited talks of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Odegaard started his youth career at Drammen Strong before moving to Stromsgodset's youth setup in 2009. It was here that he caught the eye of scouts from major European clubs.

Real Madrid ultimately won the battle for his signature and the Norwegian made the move to join the Spanish giants in January 2015. He played under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid Castilla during that time and also made one appearance for the first team in the 2014-15 season. He was then sent out on loan to SC Heerenveen and Vitesse in a bid to aid his development.

Real Madrid might have to pay to cut a loan deal short

Last season, he was very impressive during his loan spell at Vitesse, scoring 11 goals and setting up 12 more in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch outfit.

Odegaard then joined Real Sociedad on a two-year loan deal over the summer and has built on his performances from last season. As a result, it has been suggested that Real Madrid are looking to recall him from his loan spell next summer. However, it now appears that Los Blancos will have to pay if they intend to cut short the 21-year-old's loan spell.

AS reports that if the Spanish giants want to get Odegaard back to the Bernabeu after just one season and end his loan deal with Real Sociedad prematurely, it would bring a sub-clause into effect. As a result, Real Madrid might have to pay an administrative fine, which could be around €4 million. However, Real Madrid are hopeful that their healthy relationship with the Royals could help them waiver the fee.

Representatives from Real Sociedad have so far confirmed that Real Madrid are yet to make a move to end the loan deal prematurely.

Advertisement

Now, it remains to be seen if the Norwegian would like to continue his association with the Royals or if he would be open to a return to the Bernabeu to fight for a place in the first team.

Also Read: Diego Forlan backs Federico Valverde to become the next Uruguayan superstar