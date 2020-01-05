Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos new boy Reinier receives seal of approval from Filipe Luis

Published Jan 05, 2020

Felipe Luis

Real Madrid’s new South American acquisition Reinier has got a vote of approval from countryman Filipe Luis, Marca reports. The Spanish giants are well known for identifying potential football superstars in their teens and bringing them to the Santiago Bernabeu long before their value skyrocket in the transfer market. Los Blancos have done just that by agreeing to bring Reinier to Spain from Flamengo, in a deal expected to cost around €30m.

The Brazilian was a part of the Flamengo team that won the Copa Libertadores and impressed everyone with his performance on the pitch. However, like his countrymen Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo who made the move from Brazil to Santiago Bernabeu, Reinier is far from the finished material and will have to continue his development to be ready for the hustle and bustle of La Liga. However, Felipe Luis believes that Real Madrid have a fantastic player in their hands right now.

Filipe Luis believes Reinier is an excellent signing for Real Madrid

Speaking to Marca, the former Atletico Madrid defender revealed that Reinier always chooses the right option on the field during a game, which makes him an excellent signing for Real Madrid. Felipe Luis also admits that he was surprised that his countryman showed such decision-making abilities at such a young age.

He has surprised me at 17 in that he always chooses the correct option. It really is a great signing, I congratulate Real Madrid.

While the next step for the youngster is unclear at the moment, Felipe Luis believes that Reinier has the talent to be a success at the Bernabeu in the future. However, patience will be the key as Reinier is still quite young.

He isn't 100 percent ready. He is 17 years old but has potential and a great future. Nobody is ever ready for a leap so vast at that age, but in the future, he will be a great signing.

The teenager operates from a deeper role and likes to drive forward from the midfield to score goals. He has already scored 6 times so far this season for the Flamengo senior side and his ability to take up attacking positions has not gone unnoticed.

Comparisons have been drawn with Kaka, the Brazilian legend, and Filipe Luis feels that the comparisons are justified. However, he also reiterates that the future will confirm whether Reinier matches up to Kaka.

I remember Kaka because he played with his head up, and he was lethal in the area. Reinier has even more quality than Kaka with his back to goal.

Time will tell whether or not he is like Kaka.

