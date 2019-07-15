×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos no longer feel that Ceballos' departure is imminent

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Rumors
141   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:02 IST

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

What’s the story?

Dani Ceballos has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a long time now with the likes of AC Milan and Tottenham interested in the Spaniard.

But the player's impressive performances at the European Under-21 Championship has impressed everyone in the Spanish capital and therefore they believe that the player could maximize his potential with Los Blancos putting his departure talks on hold.

In case you didn’t know…

It is believed that Zinedine Zidane and Ceballos do not share a great relationship and therefore, he was one of the players that looked likely to move away from the Spanish capital. The idea earlier was to loan the former Real Betis midfielder as the player made his intentions clear that he did not want to be sold. Tottenham looked like the ideal destination.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of Spain are to believed, Dani Ceballos could stay with Real Madrid despite rumors linking him to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham. The Spanish giants wanted to vacate a place for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba but with Florentino Perez ending his interest in the Dane, the Spaniard may have a future at the club.

The club are convinced that the player could become a star, after witnessing his impressive European U-21 Championship performances, and maximize his potential if he stayed instead of leaving on loan. With Pogba's transfer getting complicated more than ever, the board believe that letting go of Ceballos could be a mistake.

The only issue is Zidane's strained relationship with the Spaniard and that may be an obstacle.

What's next?

Real Madrid will asses the situation when the player arrives from his vacation following his triumph in the European U-21 Championship.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Daniel Ceballos Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
