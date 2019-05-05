Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos planning to spend £460M in the summer

Shahansha Khan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 97 // 05 May 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane has identified 5 major signings to overhaul the current Real squad

What is the story?

Real Madrid is ready for a £460m summer overhaul, according to reports.

In case you didn’t know..

Real Madrid has experienced a very forgettable 2018/19 season. They conceded the Spanish title to arch-rivals Barcelona and were knocked out of the Champions League by a rampant Ajax side.

Los Blancos also changed managers twice this season and ultimately had to bring back Zidane to steady the ship. While Zidane has been happy to work with the team again, he knows a momentous task lies ahead in the summer. Real Madrid is gearing up for a busy transfer window with a host of big-name players linked with a move to the Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish outlet AS, Zinedine Zidane has identified 5 players he wants to acquire this summer in a spending spree close to £460m.

Real Madrid was known for buying a ‘Galactico’ every season. It became a trend with high-profile signings of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Benzema, Di Maria, Bale, and many others. On the contrary, the last five seasons have been quiet in terms of big signings for Los Blancos, with the club focusing on acquiring young talented players.

Its all about to change this summer. The Frenchman wants to bring in 5 players that include, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, and Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, and Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic. Eder Militao is already a Real Madrid player next season.

Paul Pogba has long been linked with a switch to Los Blancos and now that Zidane is again at the helm of the Spanish giants, it looks like he will finally link up with the fellow Frenchman. Pogba has had a stop-start return to Old Trafford, with many fans and pundits questioning his attitude and consistency.

Eden Hazard is another player that looks like becoming the new ‘Galactico’ signing for Real. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2020, and the Blues won’t be taking any risks of letting him leave on a free transfer. Christian Eriksen’s impressive form has generated quite a lot of interest from top European clubs. According to the reports, the Dane has already reached a verbal agreement with Los Blancos and could be on the verge of joining the Spanish giants.

Finally, Real has all but completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic for £55 million. The reports suggest that Jovic will arrive to support or play alongside Benzema. Jovic has scored an impressive 26 goals and provided 7 assists in 44 games for the German outfit.

Advertisement

What’s ahead?

While the current season has been disappointing for Real Madrid and their fans, things are looking positive as Zidane looks to rebuild the Spanish giants. The Frenchman himself just wants this season to end so that he can focus on the summer ahead.

“I want the season to end as soon as possible but there are three games left and we have to respect the competition. We cannot finish the season giving this image of ourselves.”