Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos plotting a surprise move for Ferland Mendy

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
157   //    01 May 2019, 11:41 IST
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What’s the story?

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid to sign Ferland Mendy in the summer.

Barcelona are also monitoring the French left-back amid interest from clubs like Napoli and Sevilla.

In case you didn’t know…

Mendy has featured in 39 matches for Lyon while racking up three goals and three assists. The left back is a product of the PSG academy and played for Le Harve before moving to Lyon in 2017. In his second year at the club, Mendy has proven himself to be an asset for Lyon but was injured after the first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16.

The French left-back has drawn comparisons with Marcelo due to his caliber. Mendy is not shy of overlapping and his creativity on the left flank sets him apart. Mendy made his debut for France last year in November against Uruguay.

The 23-year-old defender’s contract runs out in 2023. His performances for the French giants in the current campaign have attracted European powerhouses, who are willing to secure his services.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid's shortlist for left-back had names like Junior Firpo, Alex Grimaldo and David Alaba but Mendy is a personal favourite of Zinedine Zidane. Zidane believes that Mendy will be perfect partner for Marcelo, who has been way below his usual best in the current campaign.

According to the report, Barcelona was plotting a move for Mendy as a replacement for Lucas Digne, but are yet to make an offer for the French starlet. The likes of Napoli and Sevilla are also interested in securing the left back. Lyon will want around €40 million since there are still a few years left in Mendy's contract.

Although Zidane has kept his faith in Marcelo, the French boss will allow Sergio Reguilon to leave on loan in the summer. Reguilon has impressed a lot in the 22 times he featured for Los Blancos but failed to make an impression after Zidane returned.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will play Villareal next in the La Liga.

