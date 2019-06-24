Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos send scouts to watch Copa America star

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

According to reports by the Argentine and Spanish media, Real Madrid have sent scouts to monitor Paraguay and Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron while the youngster plays in the ongoing Copa America in Brazil.

With manager Zinedine Zidane looking to offload James Rodriguez to Napoli, Los Blancos are on the lookout for cover in the attacking midfielder slot and the 25-year-old might fit that bill.

In case you didn't know...

Manager Rafa Benitez had signed Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atalanta United for a club record fee of €24 Million in January. The youngster has already won admirers with his scintillating performances in the 2019 Copa America, having contributed 2 assists in 3 games for the Los Guaranies.

After having come through the Cerro Porteno academy, Almiron spent a season at Argentinian club Lanus before he moved to Atalanta United in 2017. He was selected in the MLS Best XI for both the seasons he spent at Atalanta United and was recognized as the MLS Newcomer of the Year for 2017. Newcastle United came calling in January 2019, after the youngster inspired Atlanta to the MLS Cup.

With Rafa Benitez having announced his departure from Newcastle United, Almiron's future with the Magpies is also in doubt and it is this uncertainty that Zidane and Madrid will look to capitalize on.

The heart of the matter

According to AS Sport, Real Madrid scouts have been to all three of Paraguay's group games for the Copa America, closely observing the talented Almiron as he magnificently ran the La Albirroja midfield.

Zidane is waiting on the deal for James Rodriguez' move to Napoli to get finalized before he makes a decisive move for the 25-year-old Almiron.

Real Madrid scouting Miguel Almirón at Copa América: https://t.co/5QbMZ1aydD pic.twitter.com/KCkT3c94qQ — AS English (@English_AS) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Real is not likely to finalize any deal till after the end of the Copa América. Colombia have already qualified for the quarter-finals while Almiron's Paraguay await the results of the final round of Group C games to find out whether they will progress as one of the two highest-ranked third-placed teams.