Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set deadline for sealing Pogba signing

Iypachan Pichappillil
CONTRIBUTOR
News
866   //    17 Jun 2019, 17:24 IST

Pogba is pushing for a move to Real Madrid
Pogba is pushing for a move to Real Madrid

What’s the story?

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid have set themselves a very ambitious target of July 1 - the day Manchester United players are slated to return for pre-season training - as the date to finalise their pursuit of Paul Pogba.

It has been no secret that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of the 26-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder, who has grown discontent with his time at Manchester United. With no Champions League football next season at Old Trafford, Pogba is expected to announce his departure from United soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul Pogba was purchased by Manchester United in 2016 on a five-year contract for a then-record for transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) from Italian heavyweights Juventus.

Despite scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assist for the Red Devils this season, Pogba could not prevent Manchester United from getting eliminated in the knockout stages of both the UEFA Champions League as well as the FA Cup. The Red Devils also fared badly in the Premier League, finishing a dismal 6th in the league standings.

Pogba was part of the France National side that won both their Qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2020 in June, with victories over Turkey (2-0) and Andorra (4-0).

The heart of the matter

According to reports by Marca, Real Madrid are keen on pushing through for a move for Paul Pogba by July 1 despite United's unwillingness to negotiate on a deal for their talismanic Frenchman. Pogba's statements last Sunday may cause in change in their stance, however.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of Asia, Pogba indicated that he is looking forward to a new challenge.

"‘For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great, some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else. After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

What's next?

Manchester United players, including Pobga, are expected to report for pre-season training by July 1.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
