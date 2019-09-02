Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set to announce €64M signing of Bruno Fernandes on deadline day

Zinedine Zidane is set to bolster his squad with Bruno Fernandes

If reports from the reputed outlet, ESPN are to be believed, Real Madrid are set to announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes on deadline day.

The Spanish giants are believed to be on the verge of wrapping up a €64M deal for the flamboyant Sporting Lisbon play-maker.

Having signed for Sporting Lisbon in a €10M deal from Italian outfit, Sampdoria in 2017, the 24-year-old has transformed into an exceptional play-maker over the past couple of seasons, attracting a host of European clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, the Portuguese midfielder scored 32 goals and set up another 18 in 53 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

He has carried his stellar form into this season too and has already racked up 2 goals and 4 assists in 4 league appearances.

Zinedine Zidane's long-term pursuit for Paul Pogba has ended as the Los Blancos failed to meet the Red Devils' €200m valuation for the Frenchman. However, they've constantly been linked to Donny Van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes as alternatives to the World Cup winner.

Having already spent more than €300M this summer, the French tactician recently hinted that the Los Blancos might be signing one or two players before the deadline day. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the La Liga clash against Villarreal, the 47-year-old said:

“We will see until Monday at 12pm. Anything can happen. A bomb, two bombs…. We will see.”

Zidane's side has already dropped four points in the three La Liga matches they've played so far. However, the Frenchman is optimistic of Florentino Perez securing a deal or two ahead of deadline day to bolster the Los Blancos' squad.

And, it seems that the French manager has gotten his wish with ESPN reporting that Real Madrid are close to signing Bruno Fernandes.

According to reports, the two sides have agreed on a €64M deal for the player and the Portuguese is set to pen a contract with the Los Blancos and the deal is expected to be announced on deadline day.