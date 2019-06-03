Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set to offer three players to sign Premier League star

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid are willing to offer three players to land Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

The French midfielder has been pivotal for the Red Devils in the past few years but he endured a roller-coaster campaign in 2018/19. Pogba ended his campaign with 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The 26-year-old endured a chaotic tenure under former boss Jose Mourinho but got back to his usual groove once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December. But the 26-year-old suffered another slump in form towards the end of the campaign and he was unable to help as United missed out on Champions League spot.

On the other hand, Real Madrid went through an abysmal season which saw them firing two managers in a single campaign. Zinedine Zidane is currently the manager and his admiration for the French star is no secret, whereas Pogba himself admitted that Real Madrid is a dream club few months ago. The Frenchman has a contract with United until 2021.

The heart of the matter

The Los Blancos hierarchy are willing to offer three players as a part of the deal to sign Pogba. Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are not a part of Zidane's plans for the upcoming season and they will be offered in the negotiations to secure Pogba's signature.

According to the report, Zidane admires Pogba and he has requested the Madrid board to sign the midfielder. Madrid are looking to revamp their squad with world class reinforcements and Pogba remains a player on their wishlist.

Meanwhile, Madrid are listening to offers for Bale and Rodriguez, whereas Benfica and Porto are showing interest in Navas.

What's next?

It is likely that Los Blancos are set to offload key players but United won't let their star go easily.