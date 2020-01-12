Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set to trump Manchester United to the signing of Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek is Madrid-bound if recent reports are to be believed.

Real Madrid have apparently stolen a march on Manchester United and are set to trump the English giants to the summer signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek, per a report from The Mirror.

The Los Blancos have agreed to meet Ajax’s £46.8 million valuation for the 22-year-old midfielder and according to sources close to van de Beek, his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer is more than 80 per cent certain.

United, who could’ve signed the Dutch midfielder for as less as £20 million last summer, are certainly out of the race to secure his signature.

The report also goes on to state that van de Beek, who currently earns 25,000 per-week at Ajax, is set to quadruple his wages after joining Madrid in the summer. Van de Beek ruled out a January exit from Ajax as recently as yesterday, but it seems as though his next destination has already been decided.

This will come as a major blow to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is desperate to add to his midfield in January.

The Old Trafford outfit are without the services of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay till the end of January at least, and van de Beek was seen as an option whom Solskjaer was keen on bringing to the club to help ease their troubles.

For Madrid though, van de Beek’s arrival will allow them to ease into life after Luka Modric, who has been heavily linked with an exit from the Bernabeu in the summer.

