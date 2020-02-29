Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos step up search for a striker

According to Marca, Real Madrid have already begun analyzing the transfer market for potential summer signings, as they look to bring in a striker who could replicate what Cristiano Ronaldo did for the club before he secured a shock switch to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Since losing their talisman to the Bianconeri, Los Blancos have struggled to find a player who could be as lethal as the Portuguese hitman in front of goal, with Karim Benzema the only reliable striker amongst their ranks currently. While big-money summer signing Luka Jovic has failed to hit the ground running since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, Mariano Diaz is out of favour and Rodrygo Goes is too young to start for a club of Real's stature.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Timo Werner, and Lautaro Martinez have been mentioned as potential targets, as the Spanish giants look to spend big in the upcoming summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe, who is a self-confessed admirer of Real Madrid, is also on the club's radar but Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have no intention of parting with their prized asset.

Zinedine Zidane's side will be frustrated if they make a move for the French international in the summer and although it remains inevitable that Mbappe will ply his trade with Los Blancos at some point in the future, they will need to wait for such moment, as the Parisian outfit want to retain him for another season at least.

The Santiago Bernabeu outfit is expected to splash the cash in the summer for a #9 and it remains to be seen who they sign, as they look to compete on all fronts and dethrone Barcelona an the La Liga's summit.