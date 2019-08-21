Real Madrid transfer news: Luka Jovic dismisses loan rumours

Real Madrid unveil new signing Luka Jovic

What's the story

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, new Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid.

Earlier in the summer, reports had emerged about Zinedine Zidane looking to offload his new signing after failing to make an impression during the Los Blancos pre-season.

In case you didn't know...

Luka Jovic had a brilliant season in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt that saw him scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. The Serbian international played a key role for the Bundesliga outfit as they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, falling at the hands of eventual winners Chelsea.

The impressive performances for Frankfurt saw Real Madrid move for the striker in the summer for a reported fee of around €60 million.

The heart of the matter

In an interview, Luka Jovic has dismissed all rumours linking him with a loan move away from the Los Blancos.

I laughed at some of the news. The media will always put out such stories,

I have gotten used to all kinds of rumours since the beginning of my professional career. I have accepted the fact that there will alway be these kinds of things. Time will tell what it is true.

The Serbian striker further went on to add about avoiding the papers as well as his patience in getting into the Real Madrid starting lineup.

I tried not to read newspaper articles, not to respond to rumours like this and concentrate only on my game

That was the best thing and that is why that period passed quite successfully, without certain tensions

I am ready to do my best and offer everything I can. I don't even expect to play all the minutes immediately, considering I fixed the nets at the beginning of the season

However, through work, effort and without resignation, I will reach my goal. I am satisfied with the way they have accepted me, I wish I could have scored from the beginning, but I am not in a hurry

What's next

Luka Jovic will be expecting to make his full Real Madrid debut in the coming matches after making his official debut for the Los Blancos in their 3-1 win over Celta Vigo in the opening weekend.

