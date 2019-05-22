Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester City and United contending for Los Blancos superstar

Real Madrid CF Press Conference

What’s the story?

After a rather disappointing season at Santiago Bernabeu, massive changes are expected in Real Madrid's roster as the transfer window proceeds. Isco is one of the players whose future is still up in the air.

According to Sport, the two Manchester clubs are eyeing the former Malaga ace, who could help Real Madrid pocket a sum of €120 million with his transfer. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the player though all three clubs are currently awaiting a response from Real Madrid boardroom.

In case you didn’t know..

It is likely that Real Madrid will be looking to revamp their squad with some much-needed signings following a dreadful season. In order to secure the services of their targets, they'll have to part ways with the deadwood to procure wherewithal and free up some space on the wage bill.

Isco is one of the players who can earn them substantial cash so it's natural for the management to cash in on him.

The heart of the matter

After Lopetegui's sacking Isco, along with a number of other first-teamers, could not get his fair share of playing time. The Spain international was only able to manage three goals and an assist in La Liga this season, which are some abysmal numbers for a player of his standard.

He is also not short of suitors by any means having previously been linked with several European top dogs. Zidane is also a fervent admirer of him and the 27-year-old formed an important part of Zidane's plans in the Frenchman's previous stint.

However, Isco has been reportedly informed that he would only be playing the role of a backup player under Zidane going forward.

What's next?

Isco has faced some serious hiccups during his Real Madrid career, but each time the stalwart decided to stay put at Bernabeu. Nevertheless, if Zidane and the board decide to jettison him, there's not much the Spaniard can do.