Real Madrid Transfer News: Many players at the club who can be sold, says Zidane

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
160   //    16 Apr 2019, 00:03 IST

Zinedine Zidane- Real Madrid CF boss
Zinedine Zidane- Real Madrid CF boss

What is the story?

According to the reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane thinks that many Los Blancos players could be sold during the approaching summer transfer window. The Frenchman also made a few comments over the future of their iconic players like Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Isco.

The heart of the matter...

Before their trip to Leganes on Monday night, Zidane commented over Benzema's future at the club as he stated,

"Benzema is compatible with everyone because he can bring all the good players together."
"Karim is a different player, he's not a typical number nine. When I saw him start, he was playing more in midfield and out wide. He knows that he can do many things, he can score like a no.9 and he can do link-up play."

There are rumours in Madrid's air that the German maestro, Toni Kroos could leave his current team this summer. Focusing on this matter Zidane claimed,

"Kross is a very good player, not only for me. He's done many good things in his five years here, he's a calm player that doesn't wilt under pressure."

When Zidane was asked whether he would like Isco's departure, the 43-year-old said,

"There are many players here that can be sold because they are all really good. Many clubs want many Real Madrid players, it's nothing new. Isco is an important player and I like him. We'll see what happens next year."
Zidane also claimed that no one could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Los Blancos.

"You can do what you want but you can't replace Cristiano. He's gone but we can bring in other players that aren't going to do what Cristiano has done. That's life."

In the end, Zidane concluded,

"We've had a very long week with many training sessions. We've taken advantage of working physically. When there's a long week you can work, and we've done it well. You can't work when you have three games in one week."

What is next?

Real Madrid have a difficult fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.



Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
