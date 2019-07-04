×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Marcelo receives offers, requests to leave the Santiago Bernabeu

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
236   //    04 Jul 2019, 14:44 IST

Marcelo might be on the verge of a Real Madrid exit.
Marcelo might be on the verge of a Real Madrid exit.

What's the story?

If reports from Spanish media outlet Sport are to be believed, Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has received various offers this summer and has asked the club to let him leave despite Zinedine Zidane counting on him for the next season.

In case you didn't know..

Real Madrid paid €6.5M to secure the signing of Marcelo from Brazilian outfit Fluminense in January 2007. Since then, the 31-year-old has been a key player at the Bernabeu and has been successful in carrying the legacy of Los Blancos' legendary full-back, Roberto Carlos.

Real Madrid had a substandard 2018-19 season wherein they finished third in La Liga after getting knocked out of the Copa Del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. Failing to live up to the expectations, the Brazilian was often criticised for showing a lack of intent in his defensive duties and was eventually replaced by Sergio Reguilon during the helm of former Real Madrid boss, Santiago Solari.

However, Zinedine Zidane's return to the Bernabeu dugout bought him more playing time, but the veteran failed to leave an impact again.

The heart of the matter

In what has been a massive summer overhaul, the French tactician has secured the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes, Takefusa Kubo, and Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman is being tipped to be the starter for Los Blancos ahead of Marcelo, who'd be used as a back-up for the former Lyon star.

However, the report suggests that Marcelo has various offers and has asked the club to let him leave despite Zinedine Zidane wanting to keep him for the next season. Juventus, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Milan are some of the teams monitoring the Brazilian's situation at the Bernabeu.

What's next?

Amid the speculations surrounding the future of Marcelo, it remains to be seen where he would play his football next season.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Marcelo Ferland Mendy Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News
