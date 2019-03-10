Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

David Moyes on Gareth Bale

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and has revealed that he wanted the Welshman to be his first signing at Old Trafford.

However, the former Tottenham player had his mind set on a move to Madrid and the Scot couldn’t talk him out of it, which Moyes thinks is a disappointment because he believes that Bale has all the attributes to be a great player for United.

"I wanted him to be my first signing at Manchester United," Moyes said.

"We came close, spoke to him, but he had his heart set on Real Madrid and we couldn't talk him out of it.

"It was a real disappointment because I saw him as a Manchester United type player.

"He carries himself well, I think he's a terrific player. He can play wide, we can play as a striker now that he's developed that.

"I just think all round he's a terrific athlete and a brilliant footballer so I think that he would have fitted what we wanted but I couldn't talk him out of it."

Marco Asensio wants United move

According to reports in Spain, Marco Asensio has decided to leave Real Madrid after losing prominence this season. The Spaniard wants to move to Manchester United, who are willing to sign him but not for more than €80 million.

Sergio Ramos to Juve

Sergio Ramos’ future with the Galacticos remains a mystery as the Spain captain is wanted by Juventus, according to reports. There is a good chance that the Spaniard won’t be at Madrid if Jose Mourinho is hired as the manager at the Bernabeu and the Old Lady could make a bid if the Portuguese is hired.

