Neymar wants Chelsea star to join him at Real Madrid, Manchester United could sign Bale on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 21, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blancos!

Neymar wants Hazard at Madrid

Journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that PSG star Neymar wants Real Madrid to also sign Eden Hazard along with him.

Journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that PSG star Neymar wants Real Madrid to also sign Eden Hazard along with him. The pair have been linked to the Bernabeu but it seems as though the Blancos could sign only one of them.

However, Castles believes that Neymar wants Hazard to follow him at the Bernabeu because he doesn’t want to be the only big-name star that the Galacticos sign in the summer window, which is expected to be a huge one at the Bernabeu.

“What I’m hearing is that Neymar is actually in favour of Real Madrid moving for Hazard as well as himself.

“The reason is he doesn’t want to be the only big-name signing coming into Madrid this summer, in this sort of huge transfer window they have ahead of them with Zidane back in place, with the idea that they have to overhaul their squad and turn themselves back into contenders for the Champions League and more importantly try and get the Spanish title back from Barcelona.”

The idea that Neymar has is that he doesn’t want to be the only one in the limelight after the Merengues spend so much money on him because that would only increase the pressure on him.

“Neymar’s conscious that if such a large transfer fee is expended on him, if he gets the high wages that will be needed to take him out of PSG, and he comes as the kind of hero figure, supposed to be the player on the pitch who can turn around and make the different that Cristiano Ronaldo made, that might be too difficult or too much pressure on him, or make his transition to Madrid, which he wants to be successful, harder than it could be.”

