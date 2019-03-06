×
Benzema has total agreement to join European giants for astonishing wages, Solari’s future secure for now and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 6, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.07K   //    06 Mar 2019, 23:28 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Paul Merson on Bale

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes that it would be difficult for Madrid to sell Gareth Bale now. The Welshman looks unhappy with Blancos as there are also not entirely pleased with how he has played this season.

It has been speculated that he would move to Manchester United but Merson doesn’t know where he would fit with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford getting back to form.

“I would have said Man United a while back,” he said.

“Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money”

“But now you’re looking at [Marcus] Rashford, you’re looking at [Anthony] Martial - would they pay that kind of money for him? I think it’s hard, I don’t know.”

He then added Chelsea as an option but then stated that he doesn’t know how they would bring him in with Callum Hudson-Odoi knocking the door and also because of their transfer ban.

“Probably Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money.

“You’ve got [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, and then you’ve got the transfer embargo.

“They’ve appealed, if they get another one you never know whether they’re just going to go mad in the transfer market and buy three or four players.”

Benzema has an offer

Karim Benzema has an offer to leave Real Madrid. According to reports, he is most likely going to be a backup option next season at Real Madrid at best and he doesn’t want that. As a result, there is an agreement between PSG and Benzema, where the Frenchman will earn around €10 million-a-year for the next four years.

Solari will stay

Despite Madrid’s exit in the Champions League, the Real Madrid board have decided to not sack Solari as it is not a viable option, report Marca. The likes of Xabi and Raul – who are coaches at Real Madrid youth teams – still don’t have the necessary license to take over the job. 

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
