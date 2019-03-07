×
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.72K   //    07 Mar 2019, 22:55 IST

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Bale’s agent speaks out

Gareth Bale has been the subject of much speculation after his erratic performances so far this season. He looks almost certain to leave the Galacticos this summer and according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, there might come a time when he doesn’t enjoy playing for the Merengues and that is when he could decide to change things.

Barnett also stated that the Welshman has the ability to change the complexion of any game if he plays for 90 minutes and that there are a lot of clubs who want to acquire his services.

“It is about whether he enjoys playing for Real Madrid and he does at this moment. It might well be the time will come that he has had enough but maybe by coming out and saying what I think, some normal human beings at Real Madrid will think ‘hold on a minute, it is wrong what we are doing’ and maybe they will change,” he said.

“If they put him on the field, he will produce the goods. If you put him in the team for 90 minutes that man would turn around the fortunes of any club in the world… we still have plenty of clubs looking at him and wanting him.”

Kane to Madrid

Harry Kane has been one of Madrid’s biggest targets over the last year. His name has been linked on a number of occasions and it seems as though Florentino Perez will go all in for him this summer.

Reports claim that the Englishman wants to leave Spurs and join a big club like Madrid. Spurs want €250 million for him but could settle for €200 million

Defensive Galactico

Real Madrid want to renovate their defense and according to reports from Spain, Florentino Perez has already closed the deals to bring Mario Hermoso and Eder Militao.

Nacho and Vallejo are expected to be sold and Perez is negotiating a move for €70 million De Ligt, who prefers a move to Barcelona but the Catalans may not have the money to buy him. 

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
