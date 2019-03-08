Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the night surrounding the Blancos!

Ryan Mason wants Bale at Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason has claimed that the Londoners should try and sign Gareth Bale in the summer. The Welshman is currently going through a terrible patch at the Bernabeu and is expected to leave the club in the summer.

And Mason thinks that the former Spurs star can play anywhere and is the perfect marquee signing for the Lilywhites to take to their new stadium.

"Bale could play anywhere, but I think for Tottenham it would be a huge statement signing, improve their front line and in wide positions,” he said.

"Why not make him that marquee signing as they move into that new stadium?

"The type of mentality he has, he'll be thinking: 'Where can I go and impact things and win things?' He'll want to go and make the rest of his career as successful as possible."

Raul to Madrid

Santiago Solari might be on the verge of getting the sack and while the names of Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane have sprung up as possible replacements, there is another person who could take over: Raul Gonzalez Blanco.

According to reports, the Blancos legend has been vouched for by the Spanish contingent of players at Madrid and Perez is seriously considering the option to bring him in.

Ramos termination

There were stories of Florentino Perez threatening to throw captain Sergio Ramos out of the club, to which the defender responded with his approval only if he is paid out of his contract.

And according to AS, that amount is €25 million – which is quite a lot of money.

