×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.45K   //    08 Mar 2019, 22:55 IST

Mutua Madrilena Madrid Open - Day Five
Mutua Madrilena Madrid Open - Day Five

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the night surrounding the Blancos!

Ryan Mason wants Bale at Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason has claimed that the Londoners should try and sign Gareth Bale in the summer. The Welshman is currently going through a terrible patch at the Bernabeu and is expected to leave the club in the summer.

And Mason thinks that the former Spurs star can play anywhere and is the perfect marquee signing for the Lilywhites to take to their new stadium.

"Bale could play anywhere, but I think for Tottenham it would be a huge statement signing, improve their front line and in wide positions,” he said.

"Why not make him that marquee signing as they move into that new stadium?

"The type of mentality he has, he'll be thinking: 'Where can I go and impact things and win things?' He'll want to go and make the rest of his career as successful as possible."

Raul to Madrid

Santiago Solari might be on the verge of getting the sack and while the names of Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane have sprung up as possible replacements, there is another person who could take over: Raul Gonzalez Blanco.

According to reports, the Blancos legend has been vouched for by the Spanish contingent of players at Madrid and Perez is seriously considering the option to bring him in.

Ramos termination

There were stories of Florentino Perez threatening to throw captain Sergio Ramos out of the club, to which the defender responded with his approval only if he is paid out of his contract.

And according to AS, that amount is €25 million – which is quite a lot of money.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could sell Vinicius Junior despite great form, roadblock in way to sign big target and more – January 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Defenders Who Could Replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo wants Vinicius, Madrid to offer Manchester United target plus £135 million for superstar forward and more - December 14, 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale and €100 million to sign world-class forward, update on Koulibaly and more -  January 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos wants Mourinho at Madrid but on one condition, Blancos willing to pay €180 million for Premier League superstar and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 4, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to not sign Premier League star, Barcelona superstar one step away from shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us