Superstar rejected Barcelona to join Real Madrid because of Messi, Barcelona reject Madrid star who wanted to play with Messi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 20, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Evra thinks Pogba will leave

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu. The midfielder seems to be a favourite of the Frenchman and one former France player thinks that Pogba might leave Old Trafford.

According to former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, some players that play for the Red Devils look like they don’t have any idea why they are plying their trade at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I don't want to blame all the players,” he said.

“Because I think that some players are here [at United] and they themselves don't even know why they are here.”

Evra then added that it's his belief that his compatriot will leave Old Trafford because he might not be feeling loved there at the moment. He also added that should Pogba stay on for a few years, fans might start to love him due to the dedication shown towards the Red Devils.

“I think [Pogba] will leave, because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed.

“If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed.”

Finally, he stated that the negativity surrounding Pogba is something that is killing his career with the Red Devils, indicating that now might be the best time for him to leave the club.

“It's not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like with the fan, they are killing Paul.”

