€180m superstar wants to join Real Madrid because of Ramos, Madrid believe they can sign Liverpool star for €140m and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 21, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.33K   //    21 May 2019, 22:56 IST

All the Madrid news in one place
All the Madrid news in one place

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Mbappe to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid ever since he burst onto the scene with Monaco. He added further fuel to the fire a few days ago when he made some rather controversial statements after winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

He claimed that the moment holds a lot of importance for him and that he is arriving at an important point where he wants to have more responsibility – if not at PSG then at some place else.

"This is a very important moment for me. I am arriving at the second turning point in my career," he continued.
"I have discovered an enormous amount of things here. It is maybe the moment to have more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, with pleasure, or elsewhere for a new project. In any case thanks everyone!"

As expected, his words sparked a lot of rumours but PSG’s official account took to Twitter to discard the stories. They claimed that the club have a great relationship with the youngster and will continue to do so.

They also added that PSG are keen on creating history in the Champions League with Mbappe in the team.

"Very strong ties have united Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe for two years and this story will continue together also next season," the statement read.
"With the shared ambition to write the history of European football, in the year of the 50th anniversary of PSG, a long awaited moment to write together a big page in the history of our club and in which everyone will have to do his part, always giving value to the collective."
